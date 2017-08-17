Zim on Kwesé radar

Strive Masiyiwa’s Econet Media says Zimbabwe will be on Kwesé’s Africa rollout plans in the near future once all commercial, administrative and other due processes associated with launching services of this nature have been completed.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

Kwesé is a multi-platform broadcaster with a presence in over 23 countries across Africa.

“There has been a lot of inquiry about the launch of Kwesé TV in Zimbabwe. We can confirm that Zimbabwe will be on Kwese’s Africa rollout plans in the near future once all commercial, administrative and other due processes associated with launching services of this nature have been completed.” Econet Media said.

Kwesé Free Sports has partnered with broadcasters across Africa to provide the largest viewership of any service in Africa – over 75 million people. Kwesé has also entered into an exclusive partnership with ESPN to form the Kwesé ESPN digital platform, which enables customers across the globe to access the latest sports videos and news for free.

“With respect to Kwesé TV, rollout is going on across Africa. The service is accessible in various countries through authorised dealers and/or the popular Kwesé E-Store available on the internet. The store is accessible from any country in Africa and allows registered dealers to purchase stock and install in their territories,” Econet Media said.