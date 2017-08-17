New gospel artiste embraces different languages

UPCOMING gospel artiste, Progress Sibanda, recently released his debut bilingual eight-track album, Higher Levels, which was launched last weekend at a church conference in Mufakose, Harare.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The album has tracks done in Shona, English and Ndebele.

“I finished my recording on Wednesday last week intending to sell the discs at the just-ended conference. I was overwhelmed by the support I received which saw me selling 100 discs. I am now targeting 300 more copies since I identified potential buyers,” he said.

The rising gospel artiste said by using different languages, he needed to reach out to as many people as possible in their own language.

“My music appeals to everyone in terms of language and age. I intend to preach the gospel to many people, that is why I am using different languages. I am still eager to learn more languages so as to increase my base,” he said.

He explained that the album’s title reassures believers that God is able to lift them up.

“It is God who awards us gifts. He is the only one who is able to genuinely lift a person up. So, the album title is a prayer that he lifts me to greater heights. I am leaving a changed life because of his grace,” he said.

Sibanda said he discovered his talent at a tender age before considering gospel music.

“I discovered my talent when I was very young singing for school choirs. Sometimes we would form small groups and I was normally chosen to lead them. However, I never thought of singing for the Lord until I was born again in 2011. That was when I started listening to and watching gospel music and today I am happy that I have recorded my own music,” he said.

He described the late South African music icon, Sifiso Ncwane, as a great inspiration in his music journey and singled out Takesure Zama-Ncube as a torchbearer.