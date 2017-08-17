DJ Black Coffee for Vic Falls carnival

SOUTH Africa’s DJ Black Coffee has been confirmed as one of the acts, alongside Victoria Falls’ Afro fusion group Flying Bantu, to perform at the ninth edition of the Victoria Falls carnival.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

The much-anticipated concert starting from December 29 to 31 will feature musicians from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia and the DRC.

DJ Black Coffee, who will be making his maiden appearance at the fiesta, will headline the event while other acts billed for the three-day jamboree include local DJ Jason Le Roux, Zambia’s RnB star Mampi and Congolese artiste, Treson.

“We are excited to announce that for the first time ever Africa’s biggest artiste, Black Coffee, will be taking to the decks at the Vic Falls Carnival 2017,” the organisers announced on their website.

“Side stepping Afro-house clichés and stage-managed highs in favour of restrained sophistication, Black Coffee’s penchant is for true Afropolitan house. He’s performed at Crochella (California, United States), has a residency in Ibiza (Spain) and now you can catch him live in the heart of Africa.”

The organisers said Mampi is expected to bring her energetic, rhythmic performance to the stage to add real African flavour to the line-up.

They added that Le Roux is set to curate and perform at the iconic African Carnival Train Party, while Flying Bantu will raise the spirits of those in attendance with their Afro-fusion of rock, reggae, jazz and funk.

With its inaugural edition held in 2009, the Victoria Falls carnival has become a must-attend New Year’s event, attracting revellers from around the world.