AMHVoices: Feedback from our readers

In response to Grace Mugabe evades arrest, Wezhira Wezhara says: Then how do you expect First Lady Grace Mugabe’s children to behave if the mother behaves like a raging bull in a china shop? Normal Zimbabweans would not vote for President Robert Mugabe considering he wants to appoint his wife Vice-President immediately after winning and then resign to leave her to complete his term. Zimbabweans, you will receive hell on earth, let us vote for MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, a better evil. Forewarned is forearmed.

Compiled by Tinotenda Samukange,Online

T1 says: She should have beaten up Chatunga and Robert Jnr not take out her frustration on a poor 20-year-old girl. That girl obviously was in that hotel room at the invitation of the boys, so who deserves the beating here? First Lady Grace Mugabe is becoming unbecoming, she should shrink back to her level and not think because she is the wife of a dictator she can go around the world and do whatever she likes. She calls herself mother of the nation yet she has failed to parent her two small boys. She is neither a government official nor a State representative, but she now thinks because of her marriage certificate she is now at the same level with President Robert Mugabe.

IN response to Ex-fighters support MDC Alliance, Sagitarr says: MDC-T must steer away from these confused people until they start undoing the damage they caused over the past 37 years. Let war veterans go to all rural areas in Zimbabwe and denounce Zanu PF and President Robert Mugabe for at least six months, then they can join the coalition.

IN response to Stop complaining about Mugabe’s misrule, Hlalo tells Tsvangirai, Budie says: Matson Hlalo is correct. We need accountable leaders, not mafia or cult leaders. I like it the South African way. People are free to criticise the President and even go on to impeach him through votes and he wins or loses clearly. When will this happen in our parties in Zimbabwe or in government? Leaders are not superhuman, but make mistakes. They should just direct their efforts towards development, not factions and divisions so as to consolidate their positions.

IN response to Chiwenga dares Mugabe, Sagitarr says: The “peace, stability and tranquillity” are all fiction — a good number of civilians are boiling inside ready to burst. As long as people are commandeered to vote in a particular way and are blackmailed or threatened, there is really no peace worth talking about. Democracy is about popularity and if this is not maintained or practiced, no one can tell where this country will end up. No amount of threats, bullets or teargas can determine that. The Arab countries were in this state prior to the Arab Spring.