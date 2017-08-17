11-year-old steals limelight at Chivaviro launch

A GRADE 6 pupil at St Martins Convent School in Harare, Nokutenda Dzobo, on Tuesday night stole the limelight during gospel musician Togarepi Chivaviro’s Maranatha DVD album launch after she gave a scintillating live performance that left the ecstatic crowd begging for more.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The 11-year-old performed the track titled Nations, off her debut album Vana Vashe, and her confidence on stage captivated the strong crowd that had thronged the Anglican Cathedral.

Dzobo told NewsDay on the sidelines of the event that she was inspired by her father, Abel Dzobo — who is Chivaviro’s manager — to take up music.

“I was inspired to record an album by my father who told me that I have a good voice. I recently released my debut six-track album and this is just the beginning. I am going to take music seriously because it is now part of the new curriculum,” she said.

Chivaviro, who dedicated the album to his aunt, the late Masvingo provincial minister Shuvai Mahofa, who died after collapsing at her home on Monday, launched the DVD album that has six videos.

A moment of silence was observed in honour of the politician who is an aunt to the Chivaviros.

“Yes I am here to launch the DVD album, but the family is in mourning. The rest of the family is not here, but in Masvingo for the funeral. We had to rush here to fulfil this event. The painful thing is that the late [Mahofa] was supposed to be here as guest of honour,” he said.