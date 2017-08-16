ZDF in title defence

ZDF . . . . . . . . . (2) 3

Highlanders . . . . . . . 0

MARTIN Mine scored a memorable brace as the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) select side overcame a battling Highlanders to lift the Defence Forces Trophy at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Black Rhinos midfielder thrust his side into the lead on 22 minutes before Chapungu forward, Alan Tavarwisa added the second on 35 minutes. Mine completed his brace seven minutes into the second half.

Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa’s men pocketed $9 000 for winning the trophy.

The match started on a high tempo — with the ZDF dominating as they carved out good chances. However, Highlanders refused to be cowed into submission and responded with numerous raids in the select side’s goal area. But they found themselves trailing the ZDF side after 22 minutes when Mine leapt highest to plant a down ward header off a wonderful delivery from the right by outstanding winger Ian Nyoni. Moments later, ZDF nearly doubled their lead when veteran forward Philip Marufu’s low shot crashed against the upright post as they continued to pile on the pressure. From that time, it was only a question of when rather than if they would score the second goal. And they did score on 35 minutes when Tavarwisa capitalising on a poor back pass by Erick Mudzingwa to score from an acute angle. In the second half, the ZDF select side showed more determination, and they were rewarded seven minutes into the second half, with Mine completing his brace after picking the ball near the penalty area, before firing into the nets beating Bosso goalkeeper Prosper Mathuthu. Highlanders, featuring their regular players, piled on the pressure at the death in search of a consolation but it proved stubbornly elusive. ZDF select coach Stix Mtizwa said he was happy to win the trophy after putting together a team from different sides. “I am happy we beat Highlanders to this trophy. Highlanders are a good team.

They have been together for a long time but we had to put together a team from different teams and we played very well,” he said.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay blamed his charges for making mistakes and giving their opponents much space.

Teams:

Select: R Mazingi, C Mativenga, F Banda, (B Chandisaita 79), B Mbavarira,B Homora, C Kwaramba, M Mine, P Marufu, I Nyoni, (M Mavhuto 77′), A Tavarwisa, L Chiwunga

Highlanders: P Matutu, H Moyo, (N Ndlovu 42′), R Kutsanzira, T Ndlovu, R Matema, E Mudzingwa, P Mudhuwa, T Ngulube, B Phiri, B Banda, (K Nadolo 66′), G Makaruse (B Ncube 40′)