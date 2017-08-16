Zanu PF councillor in trouble for bad-mouthing Mupfumi

A ZANU PF councillor in Mutare has been prohibited from carrying out party activities on allegations of denouncing the ruling party’s slogan and bad-mouthing local MP Esau Mupfumi at public gatherings.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

According to documents shown to NewsDay, Dangamvura/Chikanga councillor Tarwirei Mabika (ward 6), was served with the prohibition order in terms of article 10 section 79(1) of the ruling party’s constitution.

Part of the order signed by provincial deputy chairperson Joseph Mujati, read: “You must forthwith desist from carrying out any party activities of whatsoever nature, including attending party functions until the disciplinary proceedings against you have been concluded.

“On several occasions you have undermined the efforts of the party by interjecting with defamatory insults at the party and sitting Member of Parliament Honourable Esau Mupfumi.

You always discourage the Member of Parliament from using party slogan during meetings in his ward, suggesting that your ward has mixed parties, hence we ought to avoid pushing away people. You insisted that he must chant the slogan which says Pamberi neDevelopment and not Pamberi neZanu PF.’’

Efforts to contact Mabika for comment were fruitless yesterday as his mobile phone went unanswered while Zanu PF provincial secretary for administration, Kenneth Saruchera said he was unaware of the issue.

“I was out of Mutare for the past two weeks, so I am not aware what has been happening. I think I would be briefed,’’ he said.

Mupfumi confirmed the development, but declined to shed more light, referring all questions to the ruling party’s provincial executive.

“I think you can talk to the provincial executive, but it’s true that he has been suspended,’’ he said.

Mujati’s mobile phone also went unanswered.