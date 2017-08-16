Women donates to Ingutsheni Hospital

MEMBERS of the Bulawayo Women of Courage yesterday came to the rescue of inmates at Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital, where they donated various foodstuffs and toiletries as part of their philanthropist projects.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

United Kingdom-based founder of the group, Sinikiwe Dube Munatswa said the gesture was part of efforts to help the girl child.

“I created a Facebook page where we encouraged each other as women. I then put an appeal that we want to look after the girl child. Sisa Khumalo, who is also in England, helped me put up everything which people were giving out and in Bulawayo the women did the same, “she said.

“We are not stopping here and Ingutsheni has given us a wishlist which I will post on Facebook and encourage others not to forget our appeal.

“Our main intention was to buy sanitary wear, but we managed to include sugar, soap which the institution was having a challenge. It’s not much, but we are saying this is the beginning of what we want. It’s all about trying to encourage people to make a massive difference to the community. In December, we will bring a Christmas hamper for the institution.”

Ingutsheni spokesperson, Vongai Chimbindi said the institution was grateful over the gesture.

“I have given them a wishlist as it is a polite way that they can pick what they want or what they can afford. On behalf of the management at the institution, thank you very much for taking time to come and sacrificing your holiday. We appreciate what you have done to the institution,”she said.