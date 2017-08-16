‘Traditional leaders pushing for Ndebele kingdom’

THE son of the late Ndebele paramount Chief Khayisa Ndiweni, Chief Nhlanhla Ndiweni, has confirmed reports that traditional leaders in Matabeleland region were pushing for the revival of the Ndebele kingdom.

BY SILAS NKALA

Addressing delegates during a private function to commemorate former Zipra combatants buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo on Monday, Ndiweni said a new Ndebele king would be unveiled soon, although he declined to name the candidate.

Ndiweni’s remarks came at a time Stanley Raphael Khumalo has declared himself King Mzilikazi II with his coronation set for September 12 this year, although he faces fierce resistance from his family members and government officials.

“The time has come. In few days to come, there will be a message you will receive. My request to you all parties is that when you hear that message, do not waste time scrutinising this and that, talking about this and that, just accept the message. I repeat, if the messages come, accept this message because other things are changed in other ways,” he said.

Home Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni and Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage minister Abednico Ncube recently warned that Khumalo could be charged for treason if he continued with his push for the revival of the Ndebele monarch system.