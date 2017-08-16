Inaugural Gango fiesta hits low key

THE inaugural Gango Festival held at Belgravia Sports Club on Saturday failed to live up to its billing, after it attracted a paltry crowd and ended prematurely at 2130 hours just as contemporary musician Andy Muridzo was on stage.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The music and meat fiesta, organised by Proma Events, left merry-makers disappointed following the premature end in unclear circumstances.

Fans had been promised meat portions upon paying the $10 entry fee and a personal gango master for those that paid $15, and some claimed the organisers did not fulfil the promise.

Upcoming dancehall chanter Nutty O, Mbeu, Progress Chipfumo and urban groover ExQ staged captivating performances, but the night belonged to Muridzo, who stole the show with his breathtaking stage work that left fans clamouring for more.

Proma Events director, Blessing Jeke, however, said although they did not fill up the ground as they had anticipated, he was a happy man.

“The turnout cannot be justified, but we believe we played our part in marketing the festival to the nation and currently we are getting great testimonials of the event and some even giving us ideas to expand, this is brand here to stay and be there for people,” he said.

He said since the free meat offer was for specific ticket packages, they believed they had done their best to satisfy guests.