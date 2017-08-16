Hwange man in court for selling elephant tusks

AN unemployed Hwange man has been taken to court after he was allegedly found selling elephant tusks in the town.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

Mafana Shoko (34) last week appeared before provincial magistrate, Sharon Rosemani and was remanded in custody to tomorrow for trial.

Prosecutor, Onias Nyathi told the court that Shoko was arrested after he was trapped by rangers from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, who posed as potential buyers and found him in possession of raw ivory tusks.

Shoko allegedly offered to sell one of the tusks for $60, and was arrested as he loaded the tusk on his potential clients’ vehicle.

The value of the ivory was $410.

Shoko, through his lawyer, Elvis Mashindi, denied the charge arguing that he did not know that it was illegal to sell ivory.