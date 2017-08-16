Ex-fighters support MDC Alliance

A GROUP of disgruntled war veterans, the Concerned Freedom Fighters (CFF), has pledged to join hands with members of the MDC Alliance in a campaign to end Zanu PF misrule in next year’s general elections.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

CFF chairperson, Volta Siwela said, ex-combatants had resolved to set aside their differences with opposition leaders after realising that their common enemy was Zanu PF.

“Freedom fighters should liberate themselves once more by the total rejection of a dynasty orchestrated through corruption and rhetorical statements of loyalty to poverty. It’s high time former combatants groups come together with the masses, the opposition and all other democratic forces to dislodge Zanu PF and demand the cake they fought for,” Siwela said.

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) recently hinted at joining forces with the opposition, describing a Zanu PF faction by the moniker G40 as the enemy of Zimbabweans.

The ZNLWVA has not hidden its backing for Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over from President Robert Mugabe, but the G40 has coalesced behind First Lady Grace Mugabe to block Mugabe’s deputy.

Siwela said the independent war veterans’ body backed the ZNLWVA and frowned against the creation of a Mugabe dynasty.

“Zimbabwe should not be allowed to fall in the hands of a few automatic and dynastic elements. We never fought for a single family and its friends to enjoy milk and honey in a country where many sons and daughters died to liberate everyone.

“Zimbabwe belongs to all Zimbabweans not a family and as such we must defend what we fought for by total rejection of looting, corruption, stealing and undemocratic tendencies coupled with intimidation,” Siwela said.

He added: “Our vision as combatants by then was to liberate our masses through our own blood as it is evident today that many of our colleagues died during combat with the oppressive system of the Rhodesians. The tragedy today is some of us have turned to be sterner oppressors.”