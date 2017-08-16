Cal_Vin booed off stage

SATURDAY night was a bad day in office for award-winning rapper Cal_Vin after he failed to impress at the second edition of his Made in Bulawayo hip-hop concert held at elite 400.

BY SINDISO DUBE

Fans and other performing artistes were disappointed by the poor sound projection.

The concert started two hours late, with the sound engineers setting up their equipment in front of the crowd in a development that saw many fans making their way out of the venue.

Artistes including POY, Asaph, GTI, Mawiza, Flopy X, T1nda and Zizzi Azzazzi, however, tried their best despite the poor sound.

Harare-based music promoter Walter Wanyanya, who came for the concert said Cal_Vin was unlucky, but urged him not to give up.

“Besides the sound being bad the youngsters soldiered on. What happened today should not make them lose hope in themselves. If I had known in time that sound was not sorted I would have taken care of that in advance,” Wanyanya said.

As if the Elite 400 chaos was not enough for the Luveve-bred rapper, he later met more trouble at City hall Car park where fans felt he was short-changing them and started booing him off the stage.

After telling the fans off, the master of ceremony intervened cutting short his set.

Despite a world class stage, good sound quality and a star-studded line up consisting of Sandra Ndebele, Jeys Marabani, Kay the Soul Prince, Mzoe 7 and Madlela, only a handful of fans turned up for the concert.