Nyamarebvu for USA’s One Beat

AFRO-centric musician Munyaradzi Nyamarebvu has been selected for a month-long cultural exchange programme, One Beat that will see him leaving the country next month for the United States of America.

BY GARIKAI TUNHIRA

In the US, Nyamarebvu will be joined by 25 other artistes, who were also selected from all over the world.

Nyamarebvu told NewsDay that the exchange programme takes musicians from around the world to the US for one month to collaboratively write, produce and perform original music, and develop strategies for arts-based social engagement.

“One Beat mainly does its selection based on an artistes’ excellence as a musician, openness to collaborations and level of engagement with the society. One Beat seeks to engage music driven leaders, who are committed to free artistic expression, who make positive impacts on local and global communities,” he said.

“The programme begins with an opening residency, when fellows collaborate to create original material, record new musical ideas, and incubate their projects. One Beat fellows then go on tour, performing for a wide array of American audiences, collaborating with local musicians, and leading workshops with youth. In a closing residency, each One Beat musician sets out their plans for the future, developing projects in their home countries linked to a mutually-reinforcing network of music-driven social enterprises.”

Meanwhile, Nyamarebvu will bid farewell to his fans with a concert dubbed Journey to America set for August 26 at the Zimbabwe-German Society, in Harare.

“The purpose of this farewell show is to highlight and acknowledge the assistance, through my relations that exist with Goethe Zentrum, Pakare Paye Arts Centre, Acoustic Night and also the One Beat programme and other initiatives, that has so far brought me to this stage in my career. The idea is to also cultivate further future collaborations with the above-mentioned organisations,” he said.

“At the show, guests will include German Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Thursten Hutter, US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Harry K Thomas, Zimbabwe-German Society director Taremeredzwa Chirewa Nengare and Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni, among many others.”