Bogus police officer skips bail

HARARE magistrate, Barbara Chimboza has issued a warrant of arrest for former Harare City footballer, Misheck Mburayi and his alleged accomplice, Muneishe Mazarire, who failed to appear in court on Friday to stand trial on charges of attempted robbery and impersonating a police officer.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The duo was released on $50 bail granted by the High Court last month.

State allegations are that on June 14 this year, Mburayi, Mazarire and their four alleged accomplices — Munyaradzi Tirivange, Neville Munangati, Carrington Marasha and Farai Mupundumani — who are on remand, stormed an illegal commuter omnibus rank in the city armed with metal spikes and a “police fines ticket book” posing as traffic police officers.

They allegedly threw a spike underneath a commuter omnibus and ordered the driver to drive towards Harare Central Police Station.

The driver allegedly switched off the engine and asked them to produce their police identity cards, which they failed to do, resulting in rank marshals effecting a citizen’s arrest on Mburayi, as his alleged accomplices ran away.

Police searched Mazarire’s residence and recovered police uniforms and 20 copies of traffic police fines forms.