Prince Kay Bee pines for Rihanna

SOUTH Africa’s award-winning house music producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee, who was in the country on Saturday, said he will quit making music this year if he fails to strike a collaboration with American RnB singer Rihanna.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The Charlotte hitmaker revealed that he will release a new album in September, which will be his last in his life if he doesn’t feature Rihanna on a single after the album.

“I want to feature Rihanna on my next single after the album and if that doesn’t happen I will quit music, so I need to get that done so that people get the best of me,” he said.

“I have never heard a bad Rihanna song. She is a good musician whom I really want to work with.”

Prince Kaybee staged his maiden Bulawayo act at Club Eden on Saturday night.

Born Kabelo Motsamai, Prince Kaybee released his album Better Days in October and it topped the charts across Mzansi. The 12-track album features seasoned artistes such as Dr Malinga, Ziyon from Liquideep, Donald and Thiwe.

The Free State-born DJ first broke into the industry after coming up, as the Master of Spin from Mzansi’s music reality show, 1’s and 2’s by SABC 1 last year.

He walked away with more than R10 million in music production, studio recording hardware and software, and a contract to record his own album, which he released in October.

His debut album went gold and was awarded Best Dance Album at the MMA15 held in Durban.

Better Days was also nominated for the 2016 MTV Awards. Prince Kaybee received an award for Best Remix on his single, Don’t Give Up, where he worked with Lady Zamar and Tira during the Metro FM Music Awards 2016.

Prince Kaybee recently released a hit single where he featured Lady Zamar titled Charlotte.