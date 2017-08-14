Police raise concern over increased road accidents

POLICE yesterday expressed concern over the increase in road carnage this Heroes and Defence Forces holidays, with 81 accidents and three fatalities recorded on Friday and Saturday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said more traffic police officers will be deployed on major highways to reduce the road carnage, which she blamed on speeding, use of defective vehicles, human error and fatigue. She said over the same period last year, police recorded 80 accidents and three fatalities.

This comes as the Zimbabwe Transport Organisation (ZTO) has urged its members to play their part in reducing road carnage by sticking to road regulations and not overworking their drivers.

ZTO chairperson and CAG Bus Company director, Samson Nhanhanga called on passengers to report speeding public service vehicle drivers at police roadblocks.

“Transport operators have a tendency to maximise on the holidays, as they also want to pay their debts. So I am encouraging operators to constantly change their drivers, they should be fresh all the time,’’ he said.

“The heroes holiday is one of the most dangerous ones because this is when most road accidents happen,’’ he said.

Dangamvura/Chikanga legislator, Esau Mupfumi of Chinjekure Investment urged public service vehicle drivers to exercise extreme caution during the holidays.

Leonard Mukumba, owner of Inter Africa Buses, said he was looking forward to an accident-free holiday.

“As bus operators, we always urge our drivers not to speed, be it holiday or no holiday, but we are hoping that this holiday would be accident-free,” he said.

“Passengers should report speeding drivers at roadblocks and this is one of the ways to reduce road accidents.”