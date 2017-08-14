Draw inspiration from liberation struggle: Tsvangirai

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday urged Zimbabweans to draw inspiration from the success of the liberation struggle, which ended at independence in 1980 and use it to fight the Zanu PF regime at next year’s general elections.

BY PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

In a message to mark Heroes Day commemorations, Tsvangirai said the Zanu PF government has failed to uphold the virtues of the liberation struggle, where thousands paid the ultimate price with their lives, hence, the call for a change of government.

“There is, therefore, no longer any difference between the oppressive regime that we fought in an armed struggle and the supposed people’s government that came after it. In the words of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, we look from pig to man and from man to pig and we cannot tell which is which!” he said.

Tsvangirai said Zimbabweans should use next year’s general elections to live to the liberation war ideals, more importantly, the right to vote.

“On the eve of next year’s watershed election, we must ensure that the right to vote is secure and that, as a people, we turn out in our huge numbers to exercise that sacred right for which many Zimbabweans died.”

The Lovemore Madhuku-led National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) also urged the electorate to use the opportunity provided by the elections to push out President Robert Mugabe’s government.

“As we celebrate Heroes Day, NCA would like to remind all Zimbabweans that there is need for us, as a nation, to revisit the issue of the new undemocratic Constitution written by the inclusive government and supported by an unprincipled civil society,” NCA said.

“As NCA, we urge Zimbabweans that, as we get closer to next year general election, we should prepare ourselves to vote for a government that reflects our views and aspirations.”