Breaking: Mahofa dies

Masvingo provincial minister Shuvai Mahofa has passed away.

By Tafadzwa Kachiko

Reports suggest that she passed around 03:30 hours this morning.

Masvingo regional newspaper TellZim News confirmed the news saying the mourners are gathered at her Rhodene house.

NewsDay spoke to Zanu-PF chairperson for Masvingo Province Ezra Chadzamira who said he was yet to be briefed about the tragic news.

“We are still waiting for confirmation. I hope by mid-day we would have gathered information.”

Mahofa has been ill for some time. She was hospitalized over the weekend before being taken to one of her children’s houses.

Her daughter Ngengetererai had earlier told NewsDay that she was discharged.