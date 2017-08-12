Junior swimmers gear for World Championships

THE Zimbabwe Aquatic Union (ZAU) has named three athletes to participate at this year’s edition of the Junior World Championships to be held in Indianapolis, the United States, from August 24 to 31.

By FREEMAN MAKOPA

The three are male swimmers, Chase Onorati, Liam Davis and Liam (Terrace) O’Hara, who will be accompanied by coach, Barney O’Hara.

ZAU president, Marry Kloppers said the athletes had all been training hard.

“All the three athletes are in training and the aim for Davis and O’Hara would be to get Youth Olympic qualification times,” she said. “Onorati will also be aiming to post good times, so that he can participate in future events.”

Kloppers expressed satisfaction of the youngsters’ performances at training and was optimistic they would bring back glory. She said this competition would give these athletes exposure in preparation for future events.

“This is the first time these athletes will be exposed to this level of competition and, therefore, this is part of their preparation for their future carriers,” Kloppers said.

O’Hara will swim in three breaststroke events, one butterfly and one medley.

Onorati will swim in three freestyle and two butterfly events, while Davis will participate in three breaststroke events.