Navigation

You are here: Home Multimedia News WFP launches water project in Zvishavane

WFP launches water project in Zvishavane

August 11, 2017 in Multimedia, News

For nearly two and half decades, Matenda Primary school in Zvishavane district in the Midlands Province has been facing acute water shortages.

The problems started after drought hit the country in 1992 and Zvishavane, being arid, was among the worst affected.

Bathing and laundry became a luxury as the little water available was prioritised for cooking and drinking.

Enterprising villagers made a killing by selling the precious liquid to teachers for $1 per 40 litres which forced a myriad of qualified personnel to leave the schools.

Villagers were digging on river beds forming artificial wells, where they would take turns to provide water to the school.

World Food Programme (WFP), through the Primary and Secondary Education ministry, launched a water source project on Monday at Matenda Primary school in Zvishavane and its aims is to support the home grown school feeding programme at the school and the school has two gardens, which are complimenting the school feeding programme.

With support from WFP, 11 boreholes were drilled in the district under the school feeding programme and it comes as a huge relief, including Matenda, This donation of boreholes and fencing materials for the nutritional gardens in 11 schools is bringing a positive impact to these schools & their communities and the district at large.

Zvishavane is one of the districts among the drought-stricken regions of the country and this project appears to have has come handy to the schools and communities.

Water drips from a tap for the first time at the school.

Water drips from a tap for the first time at the school.

School children attend lessons at Matenda Primary School

School children attend lessons at Matenda Primary School

Matenda Primary School pupils collect their food

Matenda Primary School pupils collect their food

Children fetch water from one of the taps at the school

Children fetch water from one of the taps at the school

A woman carries a bucket of water on a dried up river bed in Zvishavane. Most rivers in this area have been affected by siltation and dry up quickly after the rain season.

A woman carries a bucket of water on a dried up river bed in Zvishavane. Most rivers in this area have been affected by siltation and dry up quickly after the rain season.

A Matenda Primary School pupil eats the food donated by World Food Programme

A Matenda Primary School pupil eats the food donated by World Food Programme

A child accesses water from one of the new water points at the school

A child accesses water from one of the new water points at the school

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Our Partners:

© 2017 NewsDay Zimbabwe. All Rights Reserved.

DMMA logo