Govt ‘licenses’ Masiyiwa’s Kwesé TV

GOVERNMENT has licensed telecommunications guru, Strive Masiyiwa’s Kwesé TV, a development which will bring competition to MultiChoice’s Digital Satellite Television (DStv).
BY STAFF REPORTER
NewsDay heard yesterday that Econet Wireless Zimbabwe employees had been given decoders as Kwesé TV readies to launch the service in Zimbabwe.
Kwesé TV is changing the face of television, as it is premised on the concept of TV everywhere and anywhere.
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe spokesperson, Fungai Mandivheyi was not available for comment.
Lovemore Nyatsine, executive assistant to the group chief executive officer, said: “It’s still premature for me to comment because there are certain procedures that are being followed. We are actually not licensed, as in that manner, certain processes need to be done.
Kwesé Free Sport has 13 million viewers on free-to-air satellite in Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, Zambia, Botswana, Uganda, Nigeria, Malawi, Tanzania and Namibia.
It will launch in 20 countries by year end.
Kwesé TV is live in Botswana, Ghana, Lesotho, Rwanda and Zambia.
It will launch in Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda.
Currently, DStv independent agents are struggling to facilitate payments due to the foreign currency gridlock, leaving subscribers stranded.
A number of banks have removed DStv payment from their platforms except for accounts that are directly funded with United States dollars.
Kwesé TV is a brand of Econet Media Limited, the media arm of Econet, one of Africa’s leading telecoms, media and technology groups.
I disagree with the staff reporter’s last paragraphs. It is very easy to pay for DSTV through a bank transfer. I did it through my CBZ Touch account and within minutes I was done.
campaigning for econet already. zvemuzim hauzvizive here. mukabvisa dstv munoitwa vanhu va strive.
Ask any banker will tell you the nightmare with remitting DSTV payments, that is why agencies are now limiting payments for DSTV because when you pay with your transfer or bond it’s now up to the bank to look for foreign currency to pay Multichoice outside.
but other banks have ceased allowing payment for dstv. its now very tough to subscribe even if u have cash u are refered to NMB where u have to join a long and meandering queue like u want to withdraw money.
supersport 3s the way to go for me for now. strive anodhura uyo.
@Yukon, Dzikamai kana musina information
It’s funny how we Zimbabweans act when one of us is doing good we want to pull them down, We now blasting Strive and supporting Multichoice a company owned by people we don’t even know who are not even Zimbabweans, The day it will go public I will be 1st to dump DSTV and go for Kwese TV.