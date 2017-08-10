Man murders sleeping neighbour

A 30-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man allegedly broke into his neighbour’s bedroom while he was asleep and axed him to death following an earlier brawl over an unspecified issue.

BY SILAS NKALA

This was heard when Obhani Magiya appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Tinashe Tashaya facing allegations of fatally striking his neighbour, Admire Sibanda with an axe at Umfazimithi Mine on April 17 this year.

He was remanded in custody to August 22.

The court heard that before the murder, Magiya had a misunderstanding with Sibanda, which degenerated into a fist fight, where the accused was defeated.

The following day, at around 3am, Magiya stormed into Sibanda’s house armed with the axe and found him sleeping. He allegedly struck him three times on the head and Sibanda died on his way to Mpilo Hospital.

A report was made to the police, leading to Magiya’s arrest in Insiza on April 22.