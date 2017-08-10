Mabvuku-Tafara housing consortium seeks Zvandasara’s eviction

THE Mabvuku-Tafara Housing Consortium has approached the High Court seeking an eviction order against Zanu PF central committee member, Justice Zvandasara, over allegations of grabbing the co-operative’s stands and allocating them to his nominees.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The consortium filed the urgent chamber application on Monday.

In the application, the consortium’s chairperson, Petros Maurukira, accused Zvandasara of using his political muscle to forcibly grab the stands from them.

“On August 3, 2017 and at around 2pm, the first respondent (Zvandasara) forcibly took over and, thus, invaded the applicant’s (consortium) residential stands numbers 14689, 14694 and 14699 and, thus, threatened to take over the other stands from numbers 14686 to 14704 and 14984 to 14992 as appearing on the site plan,” Maurukira said.

“He has put his nominees on the stands in spite of the fact that they are not members of the applicant. The first respondent has no right whatsoever to do as he did except boasting that he is a central committee member of Zanu PF and nothing can be done to him as he has control of magistrates.”

Maurukira claimed that they reported the matter to the police, but no action was taken, hence, the decision to seek recourse at the courts.

“The applicant, through its members, reported the matter to Mabvuku Police Station, but they have done nothing as they seem to fear the first respondent, who, apparently, is a lawless individual,” he said.

“If the first respondent is allowed to carry out his threats, he will build more structures and dig out more trenches and cause the applicant to lose its residential stands. Consequently, there will be irreparable harm and in the circumstances, there is no alternative remedy to this invasion and threat of invasion.”

The matter is set to be heard tomorrow before High Court judge, Justice Clement Phiri.