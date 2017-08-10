Kenya poll 2017: Commission denies system was hacked

Kenya’s electoral commission has denied opposition claims its IT system was hacked in order to manipulate Tuesday’s election results.

BBC

Chief electoral officer Ezra Chiloba told reporters the systems were not compromised at any point.

He spoke out after presidential candidate Raila Odinga rejected provisional results indicating a strong lead for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The opposition’s claim led to sporadic outbreaks of violence.

Mr Chiloba said his team had “established that the claims being made could not be substantiated”.

He added: “I wish to take this opportunity to confirm that our elections management system is secure. There were no external or internal interference to the system at any point before, during or after the voting.”

His comments were made amid repeated calls for calm.

The government has denied that anyone died in clashes on Wednesday between security forces and Mr Odinga’s supporters in the capital, Nairobi, and the western town of Kisumu, an opposition stronghold.

Earlier reports quoting police said two protesters had been shot dead in Nairobi after police were attacked with machetes while two men had been killed by officers in Kisumu when a gang attacked a vote tallying station.

Many fear a repeat of the violence after the disputed election 10 years ago when more than 1,100 Kenyans died and 600,000 were displaced.