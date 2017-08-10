Chivaviro’s DVD album pirated

TOP gospel musician, Togarepi Chivaviro’s latest DVD album — Maranatha — has flooded the streets ahead of its official launch scheduled for next Tuesday, as pirates seek to make a quick dollar.

OWN CORRESPONDENT

Chivaviro confirmed that he was shocked to learn that a fraudulent Maranatha DVD album was already selling in Harare.

“The actual DVD is not yet out. We are finalising everything now. But we are shocked that in Mbare, the DVD album is already on sale. It is so sad when people cash in on your announcement and try to reap where they did not sow,” he said.

The musician encouraged his fans not to buy the fake album on the streets, but wait for the original, which is set to be launched at the Anglican Cathedral in Harare at a colourful event with live video screening.

Speaking from his base in South Africa, Chivaviro, who made a breakthrough in the gospel music industry with the hit song Ebenezer-Tiri Munyasha, said he was happy to have released four DVD albums.

“For us, this is an achievement of grace. This means that we managed to do four consecutive DVD albums Ishe Taungana, Ebenezer, Mhepo Inoperekedza and Maranatha. Our fans then become the great beneficiaries and we thank them for supporting us all the way,” he said.

The album was done by South African music stable FG Promotions, who worked with Harare-based Artisan Studio with videos shot in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Chivaviro will next Thursday join other artistes during the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe (MCZ) autonomy celebrations to be held at the National Sports Stadium.

Oliver Mtukudzi, Mechanic Manyeruke, Michael Mahendere and upcoming gospel artiste, Desire Makoni, will perform at the event.