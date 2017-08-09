Ngwenya reaches out to fellow artistes

UNITED Kingdom-based gospel artiste Timothy Ngwenya has engaged eight more artistes to feature on his forthcoming 12-track album, Taurai Tinzwe, set to be launched on September 2 in Leicester before another launch in Zimbabwe in November.

BY ARTS REPORTER

Apart from South Africa’s gospel music great Godfrey Mondlane and Togarepi Chivaviro, Ngwenya has also reached out to Kudzi Nyakudya, Bethen Pasinewako-Ngolomi,

Mechanic Manyeruke and Tyra “Madam Boss” Chikocho.

Ngwenya, who also featured Daniel Sibalo, a brother to the late Brian Sibalo, said he had to collaborate with a number of artistes so as to come up with a unique album.

“After years of not releasing a new project, I have put all the past years efforts into this project and have included all these powerful musicians on one album. We can only talk of the musicians we know, but I have also included three new upcoming artistes, among them a group from Chinhoyi. I believe I have come up with a new unique album,” he said.

“I believe in togetherness. We stand stronger [together] hence I decided to do collaborations with other musicians. I also did collaboration with my brother Chaka. The album is ready and due for release in two weeks’ time before an official launch on September 2,” he said.

The album, his fifth, includes songs Kusangana (featuring Madam Boss), Jesu Honayi (featuring Nyakudya), Sarai Zvakanaka (featuring Manyeruke) and Handeyi (featuring Pasinewako-Ngolomi).

Ngwenya started his music career in Chinhoyi, but became a serious artiste after his brother and musician took him to Gramma Records for a recording some years back.

His previous albums are Shungu Dzangu, Kuponiswa Kwangu, Mwari Pindirai and Kutaura Kwavo.