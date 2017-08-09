Ministers sued over car hire

GOVERNMENT fleet manager, CMED’s subsidiary company Easy-Go (Pvt) Ltd, has taken three Cabinet ministers to court over a $384 000 debt for car rentals.

BY CHARLES LAITON

In summons filed at the High Court on July 20 this year, the company claimed that sometime between 2014 and 2015, the three ministers – Makhosini Hlongwane (Sport and Recreation), Joseph Made (Agriculture) and Patrick Zhuwao (Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment) – accumulated a debt of $384 000 in car hire services and failed to pay the arrears.

Through its lawyers, the firm said Hlongwane, through his ministry, hired Easy-Go vehicles for use during the Bulawayo Youth Games and National Youth Games.

“Plaintiff (Easy-Go) fulfilled its obligations in terms of the agreement by providing the car hire services to the defendant (Sports minister).

“The defendant breached the agreement by paying part of the amount, leaving a balance in the sum of $329 688,33. Since December 2015, defendant has not paid anything towards settling the debt,” the firm said.

In another matter, Easy-Go claimed that it hired out its vehicles to Made for $25 788, but the ministry failed to pay up.

Zhuwao is accused of failing to service a $28 521 debt for vehicles hired between 2015 and 2016.

The three ministers are yet to respond to the summons.