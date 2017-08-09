Lady Storm, Andy Muridzo for braai fest

LADY Storm, the curvy dancer who took the music scene by storm when she first featured in Jah Prayzah’s video, Eriza, will take her dance magic to Marondera on September 2, as she performs together with Andy Muridzo and Alick Macheso at the fourth edition of the braai fest at Surrey.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Lady Storm and Muridzo will perform at the Surrey Braai Open area at the 55km peg along the Harare-Mutare highway, at the event that attracts scores of people from as far as Harare and Macheke.

Macheso has performed at the braai fest more than any other artiste, with musicians like Jah Prayzah, Calvin Mutukudzi, Maxim Maxim and Pengaudzoke also having had their time at the joint.

Surrey Group national sales manager, Ranganayi Zihumo said the inclusion of Muridzo and Lady Storm came as a request from locals and the need to strike gender balance.

“Muridzo is a good artiste and people around here love him. The demand is very high and we had to bring him as per request by the people. We also thought of including a female artiste, and Lady Storm seemed perfect, she is a dancer and revellers would love that,” he said.

“Moreover, we had to call back Macheso because his performances are exceptional. He can play until dawn and this is the energy that merry-makers love, we don’t want a situation when people feel they are short-changed because an artist played just for few hours.”

Revellers at the braai fest will get a braai back at the entrance upon payment of a $5 fee. The venue is littered with braai stands, while refrigerated trucks are always on standby laden with meat.

Surrey Group is a leading meat company with branches across the country.