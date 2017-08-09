ICC boss pledges to resuscitate Zim cricket

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, Shashank Manohar, who arrived in Harare yesterday, is on a mission to find ways to rebuild the game in the country, which is in a bad state.

BY Kevin Mapasure

Manohar touched down at Harare International Airport late yesterday, accompanied by his wife to begin a five-day visit, which will also take him to Victoria Falls.

He was met at the airport by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani and the organisation’s managing director Faisal Hasnain.

During his visit, he will meet both Vice-Presidents Emerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, as well as Sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane and ZC officials.

Manohar briefly addressed the media on his arrival, saying his mission was to find ways of reviving the game in the country.

“Basically, I am here to try and find ways to rebuild the game in Zimbabwe, which is currently in a bad state,” he said. “I will have meetings with government officials, as well as ZC officials so that we can find ways of rebuilding the game.”

It was reported in May this year that ICC had an arrangement with ZC to help the organisation wipe out its debt.

Most of the money is owed to local banks.

Zimbabwe is bidding to host the 2019 World Cup qualifiers and the ICC boss’ visit could also boost the country’s chances for the event, which will be staged in 2018.

Ireland and Scotland have forwarded a joint bid and look to be Zimbabwe’s main rivals.