Breaking: Tsvangirai cracks whip, suspends top allies over Bulawayo skirmishes

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has suspended his two top allies, Charlton Hwende and Thabitha Khumalo, over their alleged links to the bloody intra-party clashes that occurred at the opposition party’s Bulawayo offices on Sunday.

PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

In a statement,Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said:“The president has suspended the party’s deputy treasurer-general Charlton Hwende and deputy secretary for information and publicity Thabitha Khumalo, pending full investigations, for suspected crimes of omission and commission before and during the disturbances. He has also suspended three members of the youth assembly over the same matter.”

More to follow