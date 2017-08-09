Navigation

You are here: Home News National Politics Breaking: Tsvangirai cracks whip, suspends top allies over Bulawayo skirmishes

Breaking: Tsvangirai cracks whip, suspends top allies over Bulawayo skirmishes

August 9, 2017 in National, News, Politics

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has suspended his two top allies, Charlton Hwende and Thabitha Khumalo, over their alleged links to the bloody intra-party clashes that occurred at the opposition party’s Bulawayo offices on Sunday.

PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

In a statement,Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said:“The president has suspended the party’s deputy treasurer-general Charlton Hwende and deputy secretary for information and publicity Thabitha Khumalo, pending full investigations, for suspected crimes of omission and commission before and during the disturbances. He has also suspended three members of the youth assembly over the same matter.”

More to follow

2 Responses to Breaking: Tsvangirai cracks whip, suspends top allies over Bulawayo skirmishes

  1. tendai chaminuka August 9, 2017 at 3:00 pm #

    Hoo saka after all it was not the C.I.O kana the state security agents.It was an inside job.Hope the affected will not say Tsvangirai was aware of what was happening in Bulawayo.Someone is reading and effecting Hitler’s Mein Kampf.Especially when Hitler was discussing with Goebbels at a function whilst something horrible was happening in the streets of Germany at the instigation of the two

    Reply
  2. dotcom August 9, 2017 at 3:06 pm #

    Tsvangirai has lost it.He is failing to see that Khupe wants to take the entire Mdct Matebeleland structures to Mujuru.As i speak now Mujuru is planning to dump Nkomo to create space for Khupe.Come 2018 we are seeing a repeat of 2008 when Ncube supported Makoni to deny Tsvangirai victory.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Our Partners:

© 2017 NewsDay Zimbabwe. All Rights Reserved.

DMMA logo