Breaking: Tsvangirai cracks whip, suspends top allies over Bulawayo skirmishes

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has suspended his two top allies, Charlton Hwende and Thabitha Khumalo, over their alleged links to the bloody intra-party clashes that occurred at the opposition party’s Bulawayo offices on Sunday.
PAIDAMOYO MUZULU
In a statement,Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said:“The president has suspended the party’s deputy treasurer-general Charlton Hwende and deputy secretary for information and publicity Thabitha Khumalo, pending full investigations, for suspected crimes of omission and commission before and during the disturbances. He has also suspended three members of the youth assembly over the same matter.”
More to follow
Hoo saka after all it was not the C.I.O kana the state security agents.It was an inside job.Hope the affected will not say Tsvangirai was aware of what was happening in Bulawayo.Someone is reading and effecting Hitler’s Mein Kampf.Especially when Hitler was discussing with Goebbels at a function whilst something horrible was happening in the streets of Germany at the instigation of the two
Tsvangirai has lost it.He is failing to see that Khupe wants to take the entire Mdct Matebeleland structures to Mujuru.As i speak now Mujuru is planning to dump Nkomo to create space for Khupe.Come 2018 we are seeing a repeat of 2008 when Ncube supported Makoni to deny Tsvangirai victory.