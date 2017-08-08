Waverley Blankets boss Cohen dies

HARARE businessman, philanthropist and Waverley Blankets owner Victor Cohen passed on in South Africa yesterday. He was 78.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Cohen, according to a family spokesperson identified only as Doreen, had been unwell for some time.

“It is true Mr Victor Cohen passed away in Johannesburg today. He had been unwell, but it was not that serious. We have been robbed but it’s the way life is. We will have to accept this situation and move on,” Doreen said.

She added that Cohen’s body would be repatriated to Zimbabwe in the next few days.

“We are working on the paperwork. It takes a bit of time, but we are hopeful that everything will work well,’ she said.

Cohen, according to Doreen, is survived by a son and three daughters. For years, Cohen consistently donated blankets and warm clothing to less-privileged communities including hospitals around the country.