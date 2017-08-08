Problems rock How Mine

HOW Mine have been hit by administrative problems which are threatening to derail their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign with suggestions that the players have not been receiving their salaries on time.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

While the club administration denies there are any such problems, coach Kelvin Kainduhinted that there was discord after the weekend’s home defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

After finishing off strongly in the first half of the season, the gold miners have only picked up two points from three matches in the second round with two draws against ZPC Kariba and struggling Tsholotsho.

Kaindu said he was pleased with the effort the boys were putting under difficult circumstances.

“I give credit to the team. We did not play according to plan, but I think we have been passing under a difficult patch whereby even our programmes are disturbed in terms of how we train or when we are supposed to train,” Kaindu said after the loss to Ngezi Platinum. “There are certain things that I cannot comment on, but I appreciate the effort the guys are putting.”

Kaindu would not elaborate on the problems they were facing, but said all was not well.

“Let me try and protect my job. I am trying and I think the players are also trying to do whatever they can do. We may try to push them (the players), but I think they have done their best so far. For me and the players I think we are pushing; it has not been easy for us,” Kaindu said.

How Mine chairman Paul MacAndrew yesterday said he was not going to comment until he met with Kaindu, dismissing reports that the players were not getting their salaries on time.

“It is not true that the players are not getting their salaries. Those are just false reports. I can only comment on what the coach said after I have met him,” MacAndrew.

How Mine beat Caps United 3-1 in a rescheduled fixture during the mid-season break after having won three times, drawn twice and lost one game in six matches going to the break.

With 33 points, sitting on position five, the gold miners hit the road to Gweru for Chapungu at Ascot tomorrow before returning home to host Dynamos on Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium.