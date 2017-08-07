Vic Falls pledges to service 2 000 residential stands by 2018

VICTORIA Falls Town Council has pledged to service 2 000 residential stands by 2018 to ease its housing backlog currently hovering around 15 000 units.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

Town clerk, Ronnie Dube, made the commitment last Friday at the official handover of 120 stands for servicing by Integrated Construction Project.

“Victoria Falls is not exempt from effects of rural to urban migration that has seen its housing list soaring to 15 000,” he said.

“One of the goals of the Victoria Falls Municipality is to service and allocate 2 000 stands by 2018 and council is on the right track to achieve its goals. In this scheme, about 120 people have been allocated.”

Deputy mayor Noris Nyathi, said the new development complimented the government’s efforts to provide shelter for all.

“Victoria Falls Municipality continues to pursue its vision to be natural and competitive world class tourism destination and is providing affordable services to its community,” he said.

“I trust that the contractor will provide quality services, while maintaining the uniqueness and naturalness of the town.”

Residents have in the past accused council of not doing enough to reduce the housing backlog.

Last month, scores of Victoria Falls residents invaded a piece of land, and cleared it before allocating it to themselves arguing that it was allocated to them, in 2008 through co-operatives.

This was after the town entered into a $12 million partnership with CBZ Bank to service housing stands targeting low income earners.

They accused council of selling their land to CBZ.

However, CBZ officials told the residents during the commissioning of 1 300 stands that the land in the Mfelandawonye area had been returned to council.