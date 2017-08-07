Nurse taken to court by ex-hubby for over staying with child

A NURSE at Embagwe Mission Clinic in Bulawayo has been dragged to court by her former husband, who accuses her of overstaying with their child who legally stays under his custody.

BY SILAS NKALA

Sheron Chakawora last week appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nyaradzo Ringisai after her former husband Brian Samuriwo (40) levelled contempt of court charges against her.

She was denying the charge and the magistrate remanded the matter to today for continuation of trial.

The court was told that on March 22 this year Samuriwo, who had applied for the custody of their three-year-old daughter was granted custody at the Tredgold Magistrate Courts in Bulawayo. The conditions were that Chakawora would have reasonable access to the child on weekends and during the holidays. It is alleged that on April 7 Chakawora was given the child and was supposed to return her on May 8 when the school holidays ended. Chakawora allegedly breached the terms of the agreement after she failed to return the child on the agreed dates, prompting Samuriwo to file a police report.

In her defence, Chakawora said she did not defy the court order, arguing that on the dates in question she was still entitled to custody of the child by operation of law after having noted an appeal at the High Court on May 8.

“Accordingly the accused did not at any point impair the dignity, reputation and authority of the court and she accordingly prays that she be found not guilty and acquitted,” she submitted.