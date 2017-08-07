Hip-hop artiste new Adidas ambassador

HIP-hop artiste, Hillary Chipunza, who goes by the moniker Hillzy, has been announced the new Adidas South Africa street wear ambassador until the end of this year.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The South Africa-based Zimbabwean artiste described the endorsement as a stepping stone to greater heights.

“Being the brand ambassador for Adidas means I have a corporate body behind me and it means I go beyond being behind the microphone and making music. It ensures that I keep making quality music since I am now associated with a quality brand,” he said.

Chipunza added that RnB and hip-hop music were usually associated with negativity, but his endorsement by Adidas dispelled such myths.

The singer is well-known for remixing Zimbabwean tracks and adding a hip-hop flavour to them.

He did a remix of Takura’s Zino Irema, ExQ’s Bhachura and Ndiwe Wega Uripo by music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi.

Hillzy said he was going to seek ambassadorship at home where more people could relate with him while promoting his music to local fans.

The musician holds a degree in Computer Science and Computer Engineering from the University of Cape Town and works full time as an iOS and Android application developer for an Irish company in Cape Town.

His productions include Changes, Handidi Newe, Paranoid, Let Me Know, Muroora, Busy, Feelings Must Fall, Kool Kid from Joburg, How To Be Your Friend and Ndiwe Wega.