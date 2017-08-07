Beefy mocks Highlanders after draw

HIGHLANDERS…….. 0

HARARE CITY………0

Harare City coach Philani Ncube said that Highlanders lacked the mental physic when demoted goalkeepers’ coach Cosmas Zulu is not on the bench.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Ncube made the remarks after watching his side collect an important point against Bosso in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

The Sunshine City Boys dominated the entire game, but wasted a many chances that could have seen them score a number of goals.

Despite the stalemate, Ncube was pleased with the outcome and the performance by his side as they outclassed Bosso.

“Football is unfair; we should have destroyed these guys in the first half. With my 69 tricks to beat Highlanders, we only used three; so 66 are yet to come,” Ncube said after the match. “Considering that, after all, we were not on the losing side I am happy. Psychologically, Highlanders are not strong without Cosmas Zulu. But we lacked a bit of brains in the final third.”

Harare City’s Jerry Chipangura hit the upright on the 24th minute after picking a pass from Protashe Kabwe and six minutes later, he wasted another clear chance, failing to beat Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

It was right-back Takudzwa Chimwemwe who caused Highlanders all sorts of problems from the flank, often moving into the centre where Harare City enjoyed free-play with Malvin Gaki, Edwin Madhanhanga and William Manondo.

Harare City could have killed the game two minutes before the final whistle, but substitute Welcome Ndiweni missed a sitter from a Martin Vengesai cross.

Highlanders also got a couple of chances with Tambwe Kalunga hitting the side-netting on the 8th minute and Brian Banda’s speculative effort on the 14th minute hitting the cross bar, but overally the Bulawayo giants struggled and coach Erol Akbay’s changes did not make much of a difference.

“Harare City had more chances than us. I am not happy. We gave the opponents too much space and our midfielders and strikers played too wide. There were so many wrong decisions and too many mistakes and that it is not acceptable. Only three guys worked hard and the others were doing nothing,” Akbay said.

Substitute King Nadolo brought a bit of hope for Highlanders when he came in for Allen Gahadzikwa four minutes before the break, but his efforts were not complemented by his colleagues.

Highlanders, with 32 points however, moved one step up the ladder riding over Black Rhinos while Harare City also dislodged Shabanie Mine although the two sides are both on 22 points.

TEAMS

HIGHLANDERS: A Sibanda, B Phiri, E Mudzingwa, T Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, T Ngulube, G Makaruse, S Munawa, T Kalunga (R Lunga 61’), B Banda, A Gahadzikwa (K Nadolo 41’)

HARARE CITY: T Munditi, T Samanja, P Tshuma, M Gaki (T Tumba 69’), P Mpelele, J Chipangura, E Madhanhanga, W Manondo (W Ndiweni 87’), P Kabwe (M Vengesai 53’), T Chimwemwe, R Uchena