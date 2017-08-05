Run your own race the field is huge

“HAPPINESS does not consist of how much of the world’s goods you own, but how contented you are with the portion that’s alloted to you,” once advised one gospel minister. Many times people complain a lot. They look at what God once did, they expect Him to do bigger things, but yet forgetting that He is doing something right now in their lives.

Motivation: STEVE NYAMBE

It pays to know that. Be empowered by these words and know that something is fixing to happen. You have a special purpose. A special power and skill. You are designed and built differently.

Victory and greatness are yours to enjoy. This is key to life. Let it not pass you by as you watch life like a stranger. No! Be fully-equipped with proper life knowledge.

Knowledge that will help you turn into a real life conqueror. A conqueror has the capacity to terrorise whatever comes his way.

One such thing that has destroyed humanity is the unnecessary spirit of competing. This spirit has destroyed many.

Not everyone who comes into your life is chasing the same ball as yours. Life is scattered with different ball games. And these must be played according to the correct game rules. Failure to comply is in itself a ticket to a doomed end.

Don’t forget that the best competitor to fight is yourself and no one else. You are the candidate. Why not jump into the life’s playing field with this in mind?

Set your goals against the correct standard. Setting them against any other person may one day prove to be an uphill task of chasing the whirlwind, which at the end may come out to be an unfruitful trip, with nothing to show, but only wasted effort.

The unnecessary competition

A story is told of a man who went for his routine jogging exercises. He started his usual activity well.

So it is said ahead of him there was another man who was just jogging a little bit slower. Upon seeing this fellow ahead, he thought of running faster and catching up with him.

What did he do? He increased his speed in anticipation of catching up.

After a few minutes he had covered a huge gap and he was now trailing some few metres behind. Unsatisfied with this he increased his speed hoping to catch up with him in no time.

To achieve this he was now really running like a serious athlete. If you could have seen him, you might have thought he was going for his final lap of his Olympic competition.

Indeed he was prepared to achieve his goal at all costs. Nothing could have deterred him. He was truly determined. Remember determination always yields success.

Finally they were together. He felt happy and thought, “I beat him.” Yes it was his moment of rejoicing because of the so achieved “victory”.

Unfortunately this other “competitor” did not know anything about the race. As he was just running his own race.

Missed opportunities

When he had passed the man ahead that’s when he realised something. He had focused on out-running this fellow up to the point of forgetting his own goal.

His goal was to turn after few blocks and head towards his home. Interestingly he had gone some blocks past his point of turning. He had now a task of sprinting back to his turning off point. Sure he did it. What a costly move. A move to be regretted.

The danger

Because of this unwise act he had wasted his time and energy. How? By pursuing a goal that was not on the agenda. It is always very expensive to go for the goal that is not on the agenda. It is a daunting task. It is energy draining. It is a disaster.

How many times have you done it that way? Many times life goes that way. Because that’s human nature.

That is how life is sometimes. We focus on irrelevant things which just consumes our energy. These are the very things that take us off our direction towards our victorious destination.

Run your own race

It pays to run your own race and keep focused. Anything is possible only if you keep your eyes focused on the ultimate goal which, most of the times, is stationed at the end of that dark tunnel. Yes, the tunnel may be dark, but there is light at the end of it.

Where can you start at?

“The founder of Walmart started what we would call a flea market and yet he turned it into a world’s largest company, by sales with annual revenue of nearly $500 billion. The guy who built Mcdonalds began with what we would call hamburger joint and as someone said recently, even today, anyone can make better hamburger than Mcdonalds at home and yet it is a $30 billion global business. I spoke of a street corner coffee shop, called Starbucks which is now a $15 billion venture,” narrated telecom mogul Strive Masiiwa. Yes it’s possible.

Give ear to what Gilbert Armand had to say at one time: “When a man misses the mark, he turns and looks for the fault within himself. Failure to hit the bull’s eye is never the fault of the target. To improve your aim, improve your target.” Keep your eyes on the target. Never take them off. By taking them off that’s where you will miss everything.

Everything is just within reach.

Do not major on the minor. Major on what matters. What normally matters may seem invisible as you journey along, but it always materialises later.

Remember a journey of thousand miles starts with one. Start now. This is your hour. This is the opportunity. It can be done. Be blessed.

 Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and leadership coach. He can be contacted on +263 784 583 761 or his email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com