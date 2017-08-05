DeMbare on revenge mission

Dynamos will be seeking both revenge and consolidation of their position as one of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title contenders when they take on Black Rhinos at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

BY Sports Reporter

It will be Dynamos’ second match at Rufaro Stadium following their win over Triangle last week and they will be looking to ride on an expected partisan crowd at their favourite hunting ground even though they are the away team.

DeMbare are well within touching distance of the log leaders, sitting five points adrift of Chicken Inn at the top albeit having played two games less.

Having suffered defeat at the same opponents, who themselves have hit a bad patch, the Lloyd Mutasa-coached side will be looking to get one over the army side.

But their cause has received a blow with Denver Mukamba likely to miss the match owing to illness.

They will, however, be looking to their inspirational captain Ocean Mushure who has been the heartbeat of the team this season as they seek redemption after a difficult 2016 season.

Dynamos’ strike force will be full of confidence having scored five goals in their last two matches and also considering that they face a Rhinos side that has shipped seven goals in the last two.

Christian Epoupa will be expected to lead the attack once again as he continues to endear himself with the Dynamos faithful, most of whom he has won over after his start at the club triggered doubts over his capabilities.

Upfront DeMbare can also look up to Emmanuel Mandiranga with Quality Kangadze still struggling with an injury.

Rhinos were thrashed 3-0 by Chapungu at last week and they will be looking to put a clamp on a bad run that has been developing, threatening their title ambitions having done well in the first half of the season.