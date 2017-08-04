Navigation

August 4, 2017 in National, News

WITH the 2018 general elections just a few months away, another female presidential aspirant, Violet Mariyacha, has joined the race, pledging to help stop atrocities and election violence committed by the ruling Zanu PF party in the previous polls.

BY staff reporter

United People and Movements Party leader Violet Mariyacha

A United States-based human rights activist, businesswoman and published author, Mariyacha recently launched a grassroots campaign to put pressure on the United Nations and the world to intervene in the country’s upcoming elections.

Mariyacha, the country’s second female presidential aspirant after National People’s Party leader Joice Mujuru, promises to be a “voice for the voiceless” for Zimbabweans who fear becoming victims of violence or incarcerated for speaking out against the ruling party.

She is the leader of the opposition United People and Movements Party formed in March this year to help restore Zimbabwe to a place of economic vitality, innovation and positive global influence by empowering people socially, economically and politically. Mariyacha has been a political activist since the early 1990s.

One Response to US-based Zimbo enters presidential race

  1. gibson August 4, 2017 at 6:26 am #

    Huya kuno umbogogodzwa tone kusimba kwako. I don’t think forming political parties will solve our problems.

    Reply

