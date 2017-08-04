11 convicted for stealing Hwange coke

ELEVEN people who broke into Hwange Colliery coal fields and stole three tonnes of coke have been sentenced to perform 210 hours of community service each.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

The accused — Nkosilathi Nyoni, Wayne Mncedisi Mthombeni, Wayne Phiri, Gerald Ngulube (18), Zibusiso Moyo (21), Sympathy Phiri (24), Samuel Shava (48) and Edwin Ndlovu (44) — all appeared before Hwange magistrate, Portia Mhlanga charged with unlawful entry and theft.

Some minors, who had also been arrested, were not tried due to their age and after they revealed they had been instructed by their elders to commit the offence.

The State proved that on July 28, the accused drove to Hwange Colliery Company at New Plant Village at around 3am and broke in and started shoving coke nuts into their Mazda pick-up truck.

They were spotted by two security officers on patrol and got arrested, as they were trying to flee.

About 3 160kg of stolen coke valued at $1 259 was recovered.

In mitigation, they told the magistrate that they wanted to raise money for food.

Mhlanga then sentenced them to 12 months’ imprisonment each.

Six months of the sentence were suspended on condition that they commit 210 hours of community service at Hwange Police Station and Hwange Clinic, while others were sent to serve where they committed the offence.

The other six months were suspended for five years on condition they did not commit a similar offence.