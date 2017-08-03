Sihlengeni villagers seek relocation

Villagers in Sihlengeni have engaged the Nkayi district administrator, seeking assistance to be relocated to Nyathi, where they originally came from.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

The request comes after the villagers experienced a severe food crisis due to excessive rains during the 2016/17 agricultural season, as they are situated at the confluence of Shangani and Gweru rivers.

Speaking to Southern Eye, the councillor for the area, Willie Ncube, said they lost their crops due to incessant rains.

“The government is aware of this,” he said.

“We have written a letter to the DA (district administrator) asking him to assist us in relocating to Nyathi under Chief Mtshane Khumalo, where we originally came from.

“We came from Dromoland in Nyathi and we were driven out of that place in 1949 by the whites, as they wanted to start mining in that place.”

Ncube said where they were settled was now too congested, as there was no place for expansion, no grazing land and their children no longer have places to construct homes.

He said they were also having challenges in accessing transport, as the roads are badly damaged and they are made to travel 12km to Nesigwe for transport during the rainy season, as the nearest place, Dakamela, will be inaccessible.

“There are seven villages in this area and our fields were washed away by the rains and we are experiencing a drought,” Ncube said.

“Although we are receiving some food handouts from the government, we are also having challenges in paying school fees for our children this year due to the drought.”

He said they are appealing for assistance in the form of transport to relocate them to Nyathi.

However, Chief Mtshane Khumalo said he is not aware of the proposed relocation.

“I am not aware of it,” he said.

“Maybe the issue is being handled by the DA.

“Where were they all along?

“I no longer have space in my area.

“Maybe the DA will assist them.”