Muridzo eats humble pie

CONTEMPORARY musician Andy Muridzo, who recently blasted Military Touch Movement (MTM) record label, which he is signed to, in an interview with a local radio station for only focusing on promoting Jah Prayzah at the expense of other artistes, has been forced to eat his words.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

In a change of heart, the Dherira hitmaker recently told NewsDay, that Jah Prayzah’s presence at MTM was to develop him into a better artiste. He also claimed he was learning the necessary skills to get to the top despite the challenges he was facing.

“Military Touch Movement has helped me gain knowledge on how to get to the top and I know that I can only get to the top through hard work and sacrifice,” he said.

“I have to fall, but I just have to stand up and face every obstacle in life if I am to win at the end.”

Other members of the record label shared similar sentiments with Muridzo, saying the stable was helping them to gain experience.

Nutty O’s manager, Byron Kabaira said the record label had made his artiste more recognisable.

“The major reason for Nutty O joining MTM was for exposure, and I would say that was achieved,” he said.

“MTM has the potential to advance Nutty O in his career, nothing is ever perfect, but it will come with a significant upside to it.”

Kabaira said they have done shows in the United Kingdom and they were looking forward to a project with a number of artistes from other African countries.

Songstress, Tahle Wedzinza, the record label’s only female member, said she was benefiting from being part of the team, even though not much had come from her, apart from featuring on the stable’s Chekeche video.

“Breaking into the market is not easy as a stand-alone artiste and being part of MTM helped me very much,” she said.

“The growth patterns vary, but we are almost on track except for a few things, which we are certain will be addressed very soon as every business has priorities.”