Masvingo revives blitz on vendors

The Masvingo City Council (MCC), which had lost its war on vendors, has revived its blitz on street traders in a bid to move them to designated areas to reclaim the town’s lustre.

By Tatenda Chitagu

Last month, the municipality police fought running battles with vendors, some who resisted and fought back, and the operation died down.

The drive was so vicious, with municipal police officers in trucks impounding hawkers’ wares in bloody clashes that left one council marshal injured after his index finger was bitten by an irate vendor.

Other vendors could be seen resisting arrest by lying in front of council trucks, threatening suicide and risking being run over by the trucks.

However, on Tuesday, the municipal police officers were moving around town with loud hailers advising vendors, who have made pavements impassable, to relocate to designated areas.

But the vendors said they would resist the move.

“We are not going anywhere, we survive on vending. The places where we have to go are not ideal for selling, as nobody goes there,” a vendor said on Tuesday.

Masvingo mayor, Hubert Fidze said it was just a routine drive to clear the streets, insisting vendors should go to designated areas.

“We routinely carry out such exercises, as we have more than enough space for vendors, like the Chitima Market and other sites,” he said.

“Recently, we set up a Saturday and Sunday market for vendors at the council offices, where they can come and display their wares without any hindrance.”

Fidze said shop owners and other licensed vendors were complaining about losing revenue to unregistered traders.