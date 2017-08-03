Going through the current storm as a couple

It is not a secret anymore that, as a people and nation, we are going through a serious economic and social turbulence that can leave a trail of destruction on relationships, marriages and families.

Relationships: Kilton Moyo

It is in such times as these that, as couples and families, we should embrace God’s wisdom. It is the wisdom of the world that has created the current situations and we cannot expect to walk by the same and get better results.

There is need for a higher dimension. I want to share with you a few ways of doing things as couples in such crises times. At the end of the storm, you must still be together and this is your victory and part of your legacy.

Use your power of two

In Matthew 18 vs19 the Bible says that: “If two of you agree on earth concerning anything that they ask; it will be done for them by my Father, who is in heaven.”

Now this is a profound promise to two people coming together to ask God to intervene in their situation. I call this the “power of two”.

It is available to any two and what more the couple that God has ordained. Ask God and stop asking your prophets, who know nothing. Ask God and not people who are as troubled as you are.

You need sound information and advice in a storm and God has it for you. Release this power by praying together more often.

Agree as a couple

Agreement creates unity and God blesses unity.

In a crisis it is foolishness for a couple to be disagreeing on virtually everything or even fight on a disagreement.

Learn to agree

This gives you power over your circumstances.

You do not want to be a weak team in such times. Power comes when you present a united front. Unity and agreement will win you the whole warfare.

Have a plan

Beloved, in such times you cannot afford not to plan together as couples. Planning empowers you both and makes you have one mind over issues.

Have a plan of action, so that you can put your energies on things that matter and add value to your marriage and efforts. Do not just drift but be grounded.

A plan stabilises your emotions and increases your focus. In such a crisis, you need focus. Focus helps you maintain your dignity and value. Never lose your value in such times, you might be enslaved.

Focus on your strengths

Your strengths have the capacity to see you through your storm, build one another on these, therefore. Foolish people sing unto their weaknesses and get destroyed in such storms. Focusing on your strengths increases your faith and willingness to move on.

You begin to see opportunities. You understand differently. Praise and affirm each other and do more things together. Maybe it’s time to know what your spouse’s passion is and begin to work accordingly.

Unite on finances

Money issues could be a great divider in such times, do not allow this to pull you downwards. Many fight over money, as selfishness begins to creep in.

Be as transparent as you can, do not hide from each other, bring home whatever you get or make, do not let the lack of money pull you apart. Your marriage stands on your love and unity and can still be as romantic with little money. Love your spouse more than money and in your pursuit of money do not lose your senses and marriage.

Keep important things important

In such times, do not lose sight of important things, stay relevant, identify what is important to you as a couple and protect that. Keep your relationship with God as the number one priority and your relationship above everything else.

In storms such as this one, learn to keep important things important. People have a tendency of chasing triviality. At the end of this storm, what is it that you must still possess?

Remember, a crisis can steal your valuables. Let wrong remain wrong and right still be right. Let good and bad still be that, and let love be still love.

Have a strong inner circle

You cannot easily make it by yourself as a couple. Create worthy and valuable relationships with sober and wise people. It is important who you walk with, in other words, mentoring is critical. Have people you can rely on for advice. Have people you can open your heart to and confide in them your fears and deep concerns.

The journey might be tough by yourself and you need your Jethro too like Moses in the Bible.

Wise and relevant support is crucial. Wise and godly counsel is foundational.

Be generous

This might sound crazy, but it’s a victory principle. Nothing gives you victory in such times more than a generous heart. Love is a fighter and overcomes.

Meeting other people’s needs activates God’s principles over your life and situation. Help your neighbour, help others who are struggling like you. You win that way

I hope to see you as family winning now and going forward in faith. You can make it by choice. Let your storm be your opportunity.

Kilton Moyo is creator of Fruitful Marriages, a renewal and enrichment programme and is pastor, counsellor and author of Marriage Fitness. Call or whatsapp on +263 775 337 207, +263 772 610 103 or kilton.citizenafrica@consultant.com