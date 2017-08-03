Caps woes mount

Chicken Inn . . . . (2) 3

Caps United . . . . (0) 1

IF THERE is anything that could go wrong at Caps United, it has gone wrong, after the Harare giants recorded yet another defeat in the Premier Soccer League, this time falling to title contenders Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Green Machine, who are playing catch-up to other teams on the local front following their exit from the Caf Champions League, have found it difficult, and yesterday recorded their fifth defeat in the campaign, a result that left them deep in the relegation zone.

Obadiah Tarumbwa netted a brace, opening and closing the scoring, and Passmore Bernard weighed in with the other for the hosts, who climbed to the top of the log with the win, while Phineas Bhamusi got the consolation for the stuttering champions.

The defeat means Caps United are yet to record a win since exiting the Champions League in the group stages, picking just a point from a possible 12, leaving coach Lloyd Chitembwe (pictured) in danger of losing his job.

Tarumbwa opened the account with a beauty 10 minutes into the game when he sent in a curler to the far post from the right to beat an outstretched United goalkeeper, Jorum Muchambo.

The veteran striker had been set up by the impressive Innocent Mucheneka.

Four minutes later, it was two for the home side when Christopher Samakweri sent Bernard through inside the box and the right-back let off a screamer which deflected off a Caps United defender to beat Muchambo.

Chicken Inn continued with their onslaught on their poor visitors, controlling the midfield with Mucheneka, Tarumbwa and veteran Clemence Matawu having a field day against a side missing regulars Ronald Chitiyo, Abbasi Amidu and Ronald Pfumbidzai, who are angling for moves away from the club.

Caps United then came back from the break more determined and appeared to claw back into the game when Bhamusi capitalised to slot home after Chicken Inn goalkeeper, Elvis Chipezeze and his defender, Guide Goddard had failed to clear a cross from the right by Amon Kambanje in the 50th minute.

But Chipezeze made amends minutes later when he produced a brilliant save to deny Kambanje, who had tried his luck from long range.

Substitute, John Zhuwawu and Dominic Chungwa also had good chances, which they failed to convert. And when it appeared Caps United could snatch an equaliser, as they pushed numbers forward and pumping the ball forward, they got hit by a sucker punch when Tarumbwa swept home a pass from Mucheneka, who had dispossessed Carlton Munzabwa, six minutes from time.

Chicken Inn head coach, Rahman Gumbo was elated with the win, which saw his team shooting to the top of the log with 38 points.

“We had the psychological advantage over Caps United. I feel sorry for them. But we don’t mind how we win. It’s good for us. They scored that goal out of nothing. We are now at the top of the log and it makes life easy for us,” he said.

Chitembwe, who appears to be crumbling under pressure, once again sent his assistant Fungai Kwashi to face the media after the match.

“Well done to Chicken Inn. This is football. It was not our day. We lost and we are not happy about it. But every big team goes through a bad patch. We remain united and we will keep on working hard. We are definitely not going to be relegated. God will lift us from this. We will bounce back. The journey is still long. We have 21 games remaining,” he said.

Teams

Chicken Inn: E Chipezeze, P Bernard, D Lunga (B Nyahunzvi, 51’), M Jackson, G Goddard, C Matawu, C Samakweri (C Dhuwa, 59’), B Juru, O Tarumbwa, I Mucheneka, D Nyandoro (K Gurure, 66’)

Caps United: J Muchambo, H Zvirekwi (Z Biseki 90+2’), V Musarurwa, C Munzabwa, S Makatuka, D Chafa, C Kamhapa (J Zhuwawu, 46’), J Ngodzo (K Nyamupfukudza, 83’), P Bamusi, A Kambanje, D Chungwa