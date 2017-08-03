Byo PDP targets 5 000 voters per ward

THE opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has launched a voter registration programme targeting to see at least 5 000 of its supporters register to vote in every ward for the 2018 general elections.

BY SILAS NKALA

PDP organising secretary for Bulawayo, Bekithemba Nyathi said his party has been on a recruitment drive and was targeting to mobilise over 5 000 voters per ward in the province.

“We have launched a voter registration campaign here in Bulawayo,” he said.

“We are turning the 5 000 membership, which we have, into voters.

“We are starting with Makokoba this week, next week we will be in Luveve, followed by Mpopoma and then Nkulumane.

“After the voter registration campaign, we will have a voter registration conference at Stanley Square around September 2 before going for our anniversary celebrations.”

Nyathi said the conference will be addressed by the party’s president, Tendai Biti (pictured) and it is meant to mobilise people to vote, as the only way to end Zanu PF’s hegemony.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is expected to begin the biometric voter registration exercise later this year.

PDP hopes to wrestle seats from Zanu PF and MDC-T in the coming elections if a negotiation to form a united opposition front fails.

Nyathi, early this year, said the PDP will bring in more than 100 000 new voters in Bulawayo by 2018.