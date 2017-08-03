AMHVoices: Mbeki is thoroughly discredited

In response to Mugabe, Mbeki in private talks: There is nothing much expected from former South African President Thabo Mbeki after he deceived Zimbabwean people in 2008 during the Government of National Unity between Zanu PF and MDC.
By S Mlambo,Our Reader
What really does Mbeki mean by saying he does not interferes in other people’s affairs?
You cannot allow your neighbour to butcher his children simply because you are interfering in his affairs.
A reasonable person would work for a lasting solution for his neighbour. Mbeki knows very well where the problem is, but he prefers to ignore it.
This man goes all out to represent himself as an intellectual, a renaissance man and pro Africa. But his actions scream totally different. It’s not the 1st time he has interfered albeit with wrong and unjust outcomes. History will not judge him kindly. Already, he was not given the Mo Ibrahim award, which we all know he so much craved, due to his GNU project. That discredited him for the rest of his life. Look at ECOWAS, Jammeh was told in no uncertain terms to leave after losing an election. In Zim, Mbeki gave the stability over democracy reason to give Mugabe a new lease of life, much to the suffering of Zimbabweans.