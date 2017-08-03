AMHVoices: Mbeki is thoroughly discredited

In response to Mugabe, Mbeki in private talks: There is nothing much expected from former South African President Thabo Mbeki after he deceived Zimbabwean people in 2008 during the Government of National Unity between Zanu PF and MDC.

By S Mlambo,Our Reader

What really does Mbeki mean by saying he does not interferes in other people’s affairs?

You cannot allow your neighbour to butcher his children simply because you are interfering in his affairs.

A reasonable person would work for a lasting solution for his neighbour. Mbeki knows very well where the problem is, but he prefers to ignore it.