Zifa cracks whip on errant clubs

Zifa Central Region has cracked the whip on errant football clubs following a board meeting resolution this week.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

The association has removed Gwanda United from the league following a host of allegations, including failure to fulfil some league games.

The hitherto 16-league team will now remain with 15 teams and every team will get points in the second round of fixtures for the game they were supposed to play against Gwanda.

The association has also sent a warning to Border Strikers, Kwekwe Stars and ZRP Gwanda to pay their affiliation fees by the end of business tomorrow or face suspension.

The association chief Stanley Chapeta confirmed the resolutions of the annual general meeting (AGM).

“Gwanda United is no longer part of the league. It has gone for three away matches without fulfilling fixtures and they also owed the league some money. It was resolved at the AGM that they would no longer allowed to compete in the league,” Chapeta said.

“We also agreed that the teams that still owe the region affiliation fees should pay before the end of business on Thursday (today) or we suspend their league games until they are paid up.”

The second-tier league resumes this weekend following a mid-season break.

Log leaders Shurugwi-based Nichrut Football Club will be aiming to continue their charge towards coronation by maintaining or improving on their four-point advantage.

Second-placed WhaWha are in hot pursuit of the leaders, four points adrift, as they push for a top-flight return.

Third-placed Tongogara are also in the title mix halfway through the marathon and will hope to close their six-point difference with the leaders.