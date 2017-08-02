Slow pace in easy of doing business initiative cause for concern: CZI

THE Confederations of Zimbabwe Industry (CZI) has raised concern on the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) which is expected to address the ease of doing business in the country, but little progress has been made so far.

BY TARISAI MANDIZHA

According to the CZI second quarter update, the RRI needed to be rapid, as more than 200 days have passed without much progress.

“The sticking points have mainly centred on the lack of implementation of changes to 22 statutory instruments (SI) along with other regulations, processes and procedures under the administration of various government departments and agencies.

“The meetings of Rapid Results Initiative on export capacity and export regulations have come and gone, with little progress than expected,” CZI said in a statement.

The overall goal was to reduce export complexities by at least 50% within 100 days.

To date not much progress has been realised, except for a few areas such as those under the Forestry Commission, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Medical Control Authority of Zimbabwe, and these have been progressive in making changes required to promote the ease of export business.

The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has expressed its disappointment over the tardiness exhibited through the lack of implementation by government departments and agencies.

CZI urged all parties to implement the required changes to improve the ease and cost of exports which the country desperately requires.

The CZI second quarter update also showed that other issues affecting the easy of doing business in the country were high fuel prices due to high levies and taxes on fuel leading to fuel cost being the highest in the region, foreign currency shortages, import management concerns, food fortification, local content regulations and increasing local procurement through mining linkages among many others.

“CZI continues to engage relevant authorities calling for competitive fuel pricing. CZI has also called for a move away from diesel 500 and diesel 50. We have also questioned the price disparity of diesel 500 and diesel 50,” CZI said in a statement.

Commenting on Food Fortification, CZI said there was need for careful consideration of the practical implications of this initiative, prior to the activation of the SI on food fortification.

“CZI is concerned with the approach taken by government regarding food fortification CZI is not against the concept, given its potential benefits to the well-being of citizens.”

CZI said the current challenge of access to foreign currency to import raw materials was a serious threat to businesses in Zimbabwe.

“The situation is threatening to reverse the progress that has been archived through various policy initiatives. There is need for a prudent all stakeholder approach to this threat. CZI is concerned that there is no clear strategy to address the situation granted, there is need to increase exports, but this would not happen overnight as there is need for concerned effort to establish or regain certain markets,” CZI said.

The industry body, however, said the ability to export was also being frustrated by the punitive operating environment and that some of the initiatives to address the challenging environment were yet to be implemented.